Cowboys Waive WR Traeshon Holden

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have waived WR Traeshon Holden.

This move creates the roster spot needed for OLB Von Miller, who Dallas recently agreed to terms with.

Holden, 23, committed to Alabama out of Kissimmee, Florida but transferred to Oregon following three years with the Crimson Tide. He earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten in 2024.

Holden signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 draft. He spent the year on the practice squad and re-signed on a futures deal after the season.

In his collegiate career, Holden appeared in 57 games and caught 128 passes for 1,740 yards and 18 touchdowns.