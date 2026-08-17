Dolphins Sign DL Cam Rice, Waive S Tanner Wall

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed DL Cam Rice to a contract.

The Dolphins waived S Tanner Wall in a corresponding move.

Rice, 23, was a two-star recruit and the 413th-ranked linebacker prospect in the 2021 recruiting class out of Morgantown, West Virginia. He enrolled at West Virginia but transferred to West Liberty in December 2021 before playing a game.

From there, Rice spent a year at Ohio University before transferring to Maryland for his final season.

In his FBS career, Rice appeared in 24 games over two years at Ohio and Maryland. He recorded 63 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and two passes defended.