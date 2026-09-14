Giants Cut WR Dalen Cambre

The New York Giants waived WR Dalen Cambre on Monday, per the NFL transaction wire.

He had been promoted to the active roster to give them a little extra depth at receiver in Week 1.

Cambre, 24, signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was among the team’s final roster cuts at camp this year.

In his collegiate career, Cambre appeared in 64 games for Louisiana and caught 10 passes for 123 yards.