Latest On Potential League Discipline For Josh Jacobs

ESPN’s Ian Rapoport says the NFL will seek to interview Packers RB Josh Jacobs about the domestic altercation that led to misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property charges.

Rapoport adds the NFL is also seeking various legal maneuvers to access the video of the incident, which the court sealed as part of Jacobs’ plea.

The video reportedly corroborates the account of the woman who said Jacobs threw her on the ground and broke her phone.

Jacobs pled no contest to those charges last week after having his court hearing moved up to September 10 from November 17. That resolution to the legal process clears the way for the NFL to move forward with its investigation and potential discipline under the personal conduct policy.

He was placed on the Commissoner’s Exempt List before roster cutdowns after being formally charged with two misdemeanors in late August stemming from an incident back in May.

Jacobs was originally booked on five charges, including strangulation, but instead faced reduced charges of misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property.

Generally speaking, the NFL has a six-game minimum suspension length for incidents of domestic violence.

Jacobs, 28, was selected with the No. 24 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in 2019. He later agreed to a four-year, $11,933,394 rookie contract that included a $6,698,832 signing bonus.

Las Vegas declined Jacobs’ fifth-year options ahead of the 2022 season, which set him up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. The team then used the franchise tag on Jacobs worth $10.09 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. However, the two sides agreed to an amended one-year deal after Jacobs held out during training camp.

He signed a four-year, $48 million contract with the Packers as an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2025, Jacobs appeared in 15 games for the Packers and recorded 234 rushing attempts for 929 yards (4.0 YPC) and 13 touchdowns, to go along with 36 receptions on 44 targets for 282 yards (7.8 YPC) and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Jacobs as the news becomes available.