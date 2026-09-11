Packers Re-Signing WR Bo Melton To Practice Squad

According to Adam Schefter, the Packers are re-signing WR Bo Melton to their practice squad on Friday.

Green Bay’s practice squad now includes:

T Dalton Cooper DT Jaden Crumedy TE Drake Dabney G Josh Gesky WR Chris Hilton Jr. DB Domani Jackson DE Nyjalik Kelly DE Arron Mosby WR Isaiah Neyor RB Pierre Strong Jr. G Dillon Wade LB Kristian Welch QB Kedon Slovis K Lenny Krieg (international) LS Scott Daly RB Damon Bankston DB Kahlef Hailassie

Melton was released earlier today in what was considered a procedural move.

Rob Demovsky wrote that Melton’s release is a “roster management thing” and he was expected to be re-signed. He mentions that Melton could return before Sunday’s opener.

Bill Huber confirmed that Melton was expected to be signed to the practice squad and promoted in time for Week 1.

Melton, 27, was a seventh-round draft pick by the Seahawks out of Rutgers in the 2022 draft. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal but was let go before his first season.

Melton rejoined the practice squad shortly after but was lost to the Packers’ active roster. He bounced on and off the practice squad in 2023 with Green Bay and was elevated three times before signing to the active roster before the season ended.

At the start of 2026, Melton was placed on injured reserve by the Packers due to a knee injury that HC Matt LaFleur noted was not an ACL issue.

Green Bay re-signed Melton as an exclusive rights free agent in April.

In 2025, Melton appeared in 16 games for the Packers and recorded four catches on 13 targets for 107 yards and a touchdown, rushed five times for 35 yards, added four tackles, and returned 19 kickoffs for 467 yards (24.6 average).