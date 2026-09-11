49ers Signed HC Kyle Shanahan To Extension During Offseason

According to Tom Pelissero, the 49ers signed HC Kyle Shanahan to a contract extension at some point over the offseason.

Pelissero notes that Shanahan’s previous contract was believed to be through 2027.

Shanahan, 46, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as an offensive quality control coordinator back in 2004. He later joined the Texans in 2006 and worked his way up to offensive coordinator before joining his father’s coaching staff with the Redskins in 2010.

After one season with the Browns, Shanahan departed and accepted the offensive coordinator position with the Falcons. The 49ers hired him as their head coach for the 2017 season and signed him to a six-year extension in June 2020.

Back in 2023, the 49ers signed Shanahan and GM John Lynch to a multi-year extension.