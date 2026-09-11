Patriots Placing WR A.J. Brown On IR

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Patriots are placing WR A.J. Brown on injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss at least four games.

Brown suffered a high-ankle sprain in the team’s season opener against the Seahawks.

Brown, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first and third-round pick.

He then re-signed with the Eagles on a four-year, $100 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed.

However, the Eagles later signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed.

From there, Philadelphia traded Brown to the Patriots in exchange for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

In 2025, Brown appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and caught 78 passes on 121 targets for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Brown as the news becomes available.