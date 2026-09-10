Patriots WR A.J. Brown Believed To Have Suffered High Ankle Sprain

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Patriots WR A.J. Brown is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain in Wednesday’s game against the Seahawks.

Rapoport adds X-rays were negative for a fracture, and Brown has an MRI on Thursday to determine a return timeline.

Brown, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first and third-round pick.

He then re-signed with the Eagles on a four-year, $100 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed.

However, the Eagles later signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed.

From there, Philadelphia traded Brown to the Patriots in exchange for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

In 2025, Brown appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and caught 78 passes on 121 targets for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Brown as the news becomes available.