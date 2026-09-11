Eagles Signing WR/KR Xavier Gipson To Practice Squad

According to Zach Berman, the Eagles signed WR/KR Xavier Gipson to their practice squad on Friday.

Berman also reports that Philadelphia placed practice squad WR Danny Gray on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:

DT Uar Bernard (International) LB Chance Campbell WR Britain Covey DT Gabe Hall OLB Keyshawn James-Newby C/G Jake Majors T John Ojukwu RB Dameon Pierce S Maximus Pulley OLB Mason Reiger RB Carson Steele OLB Joshua Weru S Cole Wisniewski RB Jaydon Blue WR Danny Gray (Injured) CB Robert Longerbeam OT Kiran Amegadjie WR/KR Xavier Gipson

Gipson, 25, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of S.F. Austin following the 2023 NFL Draft. He made the team as a rookie and each of his first three years, but was waived following Week 1 this year.

The Giants later claimed Gipson off waivers from the Jets but cut him ahead of Week 3 and re-signed him to the practice squad. He was among the Giants’ final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason.

In 2025, Gipson appeared in seven games and caught two passes for six yards. As a returner, he has brought back eight punts for 86 yards and 12 kicks for 319 yards.