Saints Restructuring DL Nathan Shepherd For $2.7M In Cap Space

Per Spotrac, the Saints are converting $3.4 million of DT Nathan Shepherd‘s base salary into a signing bonus to create $2.7 million in 2026 cap space.

Spotrac adds Shepherd is scheduled to earn $4.77 million now with another $1.3 million available via incentives.

Shepherd, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Fort Hays State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,447,720 contract that included a $987,720 signing bonus.

Shepherd signed a one-year deal worth $1.1 million in 2022 to remain with the Jets before signing a three-year, $15 million contract with New Orleans the following offseason.

The Saints restructured his deal in 2024 for about $3 million in cap room and then re-signed him to a one-year extension for 2026. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In 2025, Shepherd appeared in 16 games for the Saints and recorded 47 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble in eight starts.