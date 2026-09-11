Cowboys Sign WR Ryan Flournoy To One-Year Extension

Jordan Schultz reports the Cowboys are signing WR Ryan Flournoy to a one-year extension worth up to $6 million.

Flournoy was set to be a restricted free agent after 2026, where he’s making a base salary of $1,075,000.

Flournoy, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Southeast Missouri State. He was among Dallas’ final roster cuts but stuck around on the practice squad.

Flournoy signed to the active roster in September and remained there for the rest of the season.

In 2025, Flournoy appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys and caught 40 passes for 475 yards and four touchdowns.