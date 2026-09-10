Bears Sign DB Anthony Johnson

The Chicago Bears announced they have signed DB Anthony Johnson to the practice squad.
Here’s an updated look at Chicago’s practice squad:
- RB Salvon Ahmed
- G Caden Barnett
- TE Stephen Carlson
- DE Marcus Davenport
- WR Kaden Davis
- G Kyle Hergel
- LB Wayne Matthews
- WR Scott Miller
- DB Deantre Prince
- WR J.P. Richardson
- LB Buddy Johnson
- OL Christian Jones
- RB Zavier Scott
- TE Qadir Ismail
- DB Keidron Smith
- DB Anthony Johnson
Johnson, 26, was drafted in the seventh round out of Iowa State by the Packers in 2023. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.92 million rookie contract that included an $83,764 signing bonus when the Packers waived him during roster cuts.
The Giants claimed him from there and was a reserve defensive back and special teams defender. Johnson then signed a one-year deal with the Bears this offseason but was let go shortly after roster cuts.
In 2024, Johnson appeared in nine games for the Giants and recorded five total tackles.
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According to CBS Sports Marlon Sewell was dropped for Anthony Johnson Jr.
Marlon Sewell was #11 on this list & I don’t see a transaction cutting him. https://nfltraderumors.co/bears-signed-db-keidron-smith-to-practice-squad/