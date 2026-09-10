Bears Sign DB Anthony Johnson

The Chicago Bears announced they have signed DB Anthony Johnson to the practice squad.

Here’s an updated look at Chicago’s practice squad:

RB Salvon Ahmed G Caden Barnett TE Stephen Carlson DE Marcus Davenport WR Kaden Davis G Kyle Hergel LB Wayne Matthews WR Scott Miller DB Deantre Prince WR J.P. Richardson LB Buddy Johnson OL Christian Jones RB Zavier Scott TE Qadir Ismail DB Keidron Smith DB Anthony Johnson

Johnson, 26, was drafted in the seventh round out of Iowa State by the Packers in 2023. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.92 million rookie contract that included an $83,764 signing bonus when the Packers waived him during roster cuts.

The Giants claimed him from there and was a reserve defensive back and special teams defender. Johnson then signed a one-year deal with the Bears this offseason but was let go shortly after roster cuts.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in nine games for the Giants and recorded five total tackles.