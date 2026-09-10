Bears Sign DB Anthony Johnson

By
Tony Camino
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The Chicago Bears announced they have signed DB Anthony Johnson to the practice squad.

Bears Helmet

Here’s an updated look at Chicago’s practice squad:

  1. RB Salvon Ahmed
  2. G Caden Barnett
  3. TE Stephen Carlson
  4. DE Marcus Davenport
  5. WR Kaden Davis
  6. G Kyle Hergel
  7. LB Wayne Matthews
  8. WR Scott Miller
  9. DB Deantre Prince
  10. WR J.P. Richardson
  11. LB Buddy Johnson
  12. OL Christian Jones
  13. RB Zavier Scott
  14. TE Qadir Ismail
  15. DB Keidron Smith
  16. DB Anthony Johnson

Johnson, 26, was drafted in the seventh round out of Iowa State by the Packers in 2023. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.92 million rookie contract that included an $83,764 signing bonus when the Packers waived him during roster cuts. 

The Giants claimed him from there and was a reserve defensive back and special teams defender. Johnson then signed a one-year deal with the Bears this offseason but was let go shortly after roster cuts.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in nine games for the Giants and recorded five total tackles.

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