Bears Signed DB Keidron Smith To Practice Squad

The Chicago Bears announced they have signed DB Keidron Smith to the practice squad.

The #Bears have signed DB Keidron Smith to the club’s Practice Squad. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) September 9, 2026

They had an open slot available. Chicago’s practice squad now includes:

RB Salvon Ahmed G Caden Barnett TE Stephen Carlson DE Marcus Davenport WR Kaden Davis G Kyle Hergel LB Wayne Matthews WR Scott Miller DB Deantre Prince WR J.P. Richardson DB Marlen Sewell LB Buddy Johnson OL Christian Jones RB Zavier Scott TE Qadir Ismail DB Keidron Smith

Smith, 26, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 draft out of Kentucky. He was among their final roster cuts and started the year on Washington’s practice squad before a stint with the Broncos.

Denver re-signed him to a futures deal after the 2024 and 2025 seasons and he was signed to the Jets’ active roster after being on the Broncos’ practice squad.

The Falcons claimed Smith off waivers from the Jets in August but let him go during final roster cuts.

In 2025, Smith appeared in three games for the Jets and recorded 15 total tackles.