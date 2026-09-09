Bears Signed DB Keidron Smith To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
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The Chicago Bears announced they have signed DB Keidron Smith to the practice squad. 

They had an open slot available. Chicago’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. RB Salvon Ahmed
  2. G Caden Barnett
  3. TE Stephen Carlson
  4. DE Marcus Davenport
  5. WR Kaden Davis
  6. G Kyle Hergel
  7. LB Wayne Matthews
  8. WR Scott Miller
  9. DB Deantre Prince
  10. WR J.P. Richardson
  11. DB Marlen Sewell
  12. LB Buddy Johnson
  13. OL Christian Jones
  14. RB Zavier Scott
  15. TE Qadir Ismail
  16. DB Keidron Smith

Smith, 26, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 draft out of Kentucky. He was among their final roster cuts and started the year on Washington’s practice squad before a stint with the Broncos.

Denver re-signed him to a futures deal after the 2024 and 2025 seasons and he was signed to the Jets’ active roster after being on the Broncos’ practice squad.

The Falcons claimed Smith off waivers from the Jets in August but let him go during final roster cuts. 

In 2025, Smith appeared in three games for the Jets and recorded 15 total tackles.

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