Browns Waiving WR Jamari Thrash From IR

Per Scott Petrak, the Browns are waiving WR Jamari Thrash from injured reserve.

Thrash, 25, started his college career at Georgia State before transferring to Louisville. He was first-team All-Sunbelt and second-team All-ACC over his final two seasons.

The Browns selected Thrash with the No. 156 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 draft. He was in the second year of a four-year, $4,345,408 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $325,408 when he was waived by the Browns.

Cleveland re-signed Thrash as an exclusive-rights free agent this offseason but waived him with an injury designation a little more than a week into camp.

In 2025, Thrash appeared in nine games for the Browns and caught 10 of 15 targets for 107 yards and no touchdowns.