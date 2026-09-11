Texans Announce Two Roster Moves, Place DT Kayden McDonald On IR

The Houston Texans announced they placed second-round DT Kayden McDonald on injured reserve and signed DT Jaden Crumedy in a corresponding move.

We have signed Jaden Crumedy and made other roster moves. pic.twitter.com/B3GSvGUvEO — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 11, 2026

McDonald will miss at least four games on injured reserve.

McDonald, 21, was a four-star recruit and the 290th overall player in his recruiting class. He earned Unanimous All-American honors in 2025, was the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, and earned a first-team All-Big Ten selection.

The Texans selected him in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

During his college career, McDonald appeared in 34 games for the Buckeyes and recorded 85 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, three pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles.