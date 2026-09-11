Lions Cut Two Including DL Levi Onwuzurike

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they’ve released DE Levi Onwuzurike from their roster and DL Tyre West from the Practice Squad.

Onwuzurike suffered a torn ACL in July and missed the entire season on the NFI list after signing a one-year deal. However, Rogers mentions a provision under the collective bargaining agreement has caused his contract to toll, keeping him under team control for 2026 with the same terms as before.

Onwuzurike, 28, was drafted by the Lions with pick No. 41 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Washington.

Onwuzurike finished the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $8,148,892 with a $3,286,467 signing bonus before returning to the Lions on a one-year contract worth up to $5.5 million for the 2025 season.

However, Onwuzurike’s contract tolled and he will remain under team control for 2026.

In 2024, Onwuzurike appeared in 16 games for the Lions and recorded 28 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.