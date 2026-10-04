Lions Broke Off Contract Talks With TE Sam LaPorta

According to Ian Rapoport, the Lions and TE Sam LaPorta have broken off contract talks after failing to find common ground so far.

The two sides had been negotiating for the first few weeks of the regular season, per Rapoport. He adds Detroit could reinitiate talks, as they’re not averse to negotiating during the regular season, but at this point an extension doesn’t seem likely before 2027.

LaPorta was coming off a back injury last year that kept him on injured reserve for half the season. However, he’s been healthy and productive so far.

The Lions have been able to lock up just about every extension candidate they’ve wanted to keep so far on lucrative deals. They would have the franchise tag available this coming offseason to buy more time to negotiate with LaPorta. It’s projected to be at least $17.5 million.

LaPorta, 25, was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2022 following his senior season at Iowa before the Lions selected him in the second round with the No. 34 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $9,465,990 rookie contract that includes a $3,884,356 signing bonus and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In 2026, LaPorta has appeared in three games for the Lions and recorded 14 receptions on 19 targets for 144 yards and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on LaPorta as the news is available.