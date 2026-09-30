NFC Notes: Matt LaFleur, J.J. McCarthy, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions
- Lions HC Dan Campbell said CB Ennis Rakestraw will get more opportunities going forward after he “showed up” against the Jets in Week 3. (Colton Pouncy)
- Campbell revealed C Cade Mays (wrist) is trending in the right direction, and the goal has been to get him back after the Week 6 bye. (Pouncy)
Packers
- Packers HC Matt LaFleur said DE Micah Parsons will not return to practice this week as he works back from a torn ACL. (Matt Schneidman)
- He continued on Parsons: “No setbacks. It’s just part of the process. He’s got to get cleared.” (Rob Demovsky)
- LaFleur feels new G Laken Tomlinson can play right guard because of his versatility despite all of his experience at left guard. (Ryan Wood)
- LaFleur believes new OL Mekhi Becton is best-suited to play on the right side, either guard or tackle. (Wood)
- Regarding WR Jayden Reed, LaFleur has no update on how long he will miss with a neck injury. (Schneidman)
- Packers OC Adam Stenavich was asked if Tomlinson and Becton can start in Week 4: “I think anything’s a possibility, for sure.” (Schneidman)
Vikings
- Vikings GM Nolan Teasley spoke on trading WR J.J. McCarthy to the Giants: “We have a responsibility to make decisions that we believe are in the best interest of the organization. Sometimes, those decisions aren’t easy.” (Alec Lewis)
- Teasley continued: “We got to the point where the return made sense for us now to get an asset that honestly is going to help us in the future or maybe even this season.” (Kevin Seifert)
- Teasley was clear that McCarthy did not request a trade. (Seifert)
- Wrapping up his comments on McCarthy, Teasley said there were a lot of inquiries about the former first-rounder, “and then just recently it came together.” (Ben Goessling)
- Minnesota HC Kevin O’Connell said he spent some time with McCarthy on Monday morning after the news, which he called emotional: “Our relationship means a lot to me. I believe it means a lot to him, and I was just really thankful to have that time one-on-one with him.” (Goessling)
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