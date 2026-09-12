Latest On Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. said in the locker room that he isn’t optimistic he will have a new deal with the team in the next 48 hours.

Fowler noted that Porter is facing the reality that he could be traded or may not play in Week 1, as the team has a long-standing rule of not negotiating deals during the regular season.

According to Mike Garafolo, the Steelers have made a new contract offer to Porter, but sources indicate that a deal is still “not close at this point.”

Although Garafolo says Pittsburgh’s offer is “not good enough,” the organization is willing to engage. He adds that an extension does not appear “imminent” and that a lot of work remains to reach an agreement.

We took a look at three potential trade suitors for Porter in recent weeks.

Porter, 26, is the son of longtime NFL OLB Joey Porter and was a three-year starter at Penn State, earning third-team All-Big 10 honors for two years and first-team honors his final season.

The Steelers selected Porter with the first pick of the second round in the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $9,618,343 rookie contract that included a $3,995,158 signing bonus and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In 2025, Porter appeared in 14 games for the Steelers and recorded 52 total tackles, one sack, one interception, and 14 pass deflections.

We will have more on Porter Jr. as it becomes available.