BREAKING: Packers Signing TE Tucker Kraft To Four-Year, $75M Extension

Ian Rapoport reports that the Packers are signing TE Tucker Kraft to a four-year, $75 million contract extension ahead of Week 1.

The deal makes Kraft the league’s highest-paid tight end and is worth up to $92 million, including a $26 million signing bonus.

Kraft previously said he wanted to stay in Green Bay for his whole career and was clear that he wanted to get something done before the regular season starts.

He was entering the final year of his rookie deal and was set to make a base salary of $3,624,000 in 2026.

Kraft, 25, was a two-year starter for South Dakota State and earned first-team All-American honors in 2021 and third-team in 2022.

The Packers selected him in the third round with the No. 78 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $5,537,934 rookie contract that included a $1,027,588 signing bonus.

In 2025, Kraft appeared in eight games for the Packers and caught 32 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Kraft as the news becomes available.