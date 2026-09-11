Cowboys RB Malik Davis Undergoing Hip Surgery, Headed To IR

ESPN’s Todd Archer reports that Cowboys RB Malik Davis is scheduled to undergo hip surgery this Saturday and will subsequently be placed on injured reserve.

Davis suffered the hip injury during Friday’s practice and was later carted off of the practice field.

Davis, 27, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Florida following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Davis has been on and off the Cowboys’ roster and practice squad for the past few years. Dallas brought him back on a futures contract this past January, only to waive him following the draft.

He bounced on and off Dallas’ practice squad last season.

In 2025, Davis appeared in 10 games for the Cowboys and recorded 52 rushing attempts for 250 yards and two touchdowns, to go along with two receptions for 16 yards.