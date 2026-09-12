Lions Restructure Deals Of WR Amon-Ra St. Brown & OT Penei Sewell

Per Adam Schefter, the Lions have restructured the deals of WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and OT Penei Sewell in order to create over $30 million in cap space.

Over the Cap reports that the exact number is $35.68 million, which should give the team plenty of cap flexibility.

Sewell, 25, was drafted by the Lions with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $24,099,068 rookie contract that included a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

The Lions then signed him to a four-year, $112 million extension to make him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL. The deal included $85 million in guaranteed money.

In 2025, Sewell appeared in 16 games for the Lions and started each time at offensive tackle.