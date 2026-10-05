Steelers Placing DT Derrick Harmon On IR

Per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, Steelers HC Mike McCarthy said they are placing DT Derrick Harmon on injured reserve.

Harmon suffered a foot injury in the team’s loss on Thursday night against the Browns in Week 4. The second-year defensive linemen will now miss a minimum of four games.

Harmon, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 117th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class out of Detroit, Michigan. He committed to Michigan State but entered the transfer portal after three seasons when former HC Mel Tucker was fired. Harmon committed to Oregon for the 2024 season and earned third-team All-Big Ten.

The Steelers selected Harmon with the No. 21 overall pick in the first round in 2025. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $17,973,604 contract that includes a $9,711,712 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2026, Harmon has appeared in four games for the Steelers, making one start. He has 12 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

We’ll have more on Harmon as the news becomes available.