BREAKING: Raiders Signing TE Michael Mayer To Three-Year, $45M Extension

Ian Rapoport reports that the Raiders are signing TE Michael Mayer to a three-year, $45 million contract extension.

Rapoport adds that the deal includes $30 million guaranteed and $15 million APY, making him the fourth-highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

He will be expected to play a role early on for the Raiders with TE Brock Bowers out due to injury.

Mayer, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Raiders in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He was named Third-Team All-ACC in 2020 and Third-Team All-American in 2021. He is the all-time leader in receptions among tight ends at Notre Dame.

He entered the final year of a four-year, $9,313,646 rookie contract that included a $3,773,561 signing bonus.

In 2025, Mayer appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and caught 35 passes for 328 yards and a touchdown.