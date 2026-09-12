Vikings Restructured Contract Of CB Isaiah Rodgers

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Vikings are restructuring the contract of veteran CB Isaiah Rodgers to pick up extra cap space.

Last March, Minnesota signed Rodgers to a two-year, $15 million deal with $8 million guaranteed. The team is converting up to $1.5 million of these into a signing bonus.

Rodgers, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Colts back in 2020. He signed a four-year contract with the team and is in the third year of the agreement.

The Colts later waived him following his suspension for violating the league’s gambling policy. Philadelphia signed Rodgers to a contract in August 2023, and he made a base salary of $1.055 million in 2024.

He missed the entire 2025 season and is due $5 million in salary this year.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and recorded 26 tackles, a forced fumble, and four pass deflections.