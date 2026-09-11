NFC Notes: Caleb Williams, Justin Jefferson, Bears, Eagles, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB Caleb Williams enters the third year of his career after recording 3,942 passing yards and 27 touchdowns in Ben Johnson‘s first season as head coach. Johnson said that they want Williams to use his mobility more often in 2026, which could help their offense “make a huge jump.”

“He’s too good of a thrower on the run,” Johnson said, via Dan Weiderer of The Athletic. “Our guys are too good at separating for that not to be at a higher clip for us. There are big plays there to be had. … I think that’s something Caleb can really sink into. I think we can make a huge jump.”

Johnson reiterated that Williams gives them a chance to make “big plays.”

“These are great opportunities for big plays, particularly with the style of quarterback Caleb is. We’ve got to use that,” Johnson said.

Bears OC Press Taylor reflected on a 26-yard pass from Williams to TE Cole Kmet in Week 14 of last season, where their quarterback broke the pocket to find Kmet down the sideline.

“Cole made it known he was going vertical,” Taylor says. “Caleb dropped it in on the sideline. Every time we show our teach tape, the guys are used to seeing those now.”

Eagles

Sean Mannion enters his first season as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator. Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski, who was Mannion’s offensive coordinator in 2019 with the Vikings, said it was “very, very obvious” that the former quarterback would become a coach.

“Very, very obvious early on that he was going to be a coach the minute he decided he was going to stop playing,” Stefanski said, via Zach Berman of The Athletic. “I think great coaches come from that (backup) role because you have to prepare yourself to play, even when you’re not getting the reps. So, I think he’s been really developed into it. … Developed by the different stops that he’s had, by the different people that he’s had. But it’s always been in him to coach.”

Mannion came to Philadelphia after being an assistant with the Packers in 2024 before being promoted to quarterbacks coach the following season. Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst wasn’t shocked to see Mannion’s ascent to coordinator.

“Not shocked that it happened that fast because of the way he works,” Gutekunst said. “Usually when you bring in a young, really talented coach, you’re kind of hoping to have him for a number of years, and that’s unfortunate for us, but he’s going to do a great job. The ability to see the game through a quarterback’s eyes because of his playing career, coming from a coaching family, there’s just a lot to like there.”

As for installing his system, OT Jordan Mailata said Mannion does well at describing how to attack defenses.

“I think when we’re being taught the scheme, just the explanation of how the defense is going to see it and what the plan is,” Mailata said. “You see it, and you’re like, ‘That’s actually pretty smart, why didn’t I think about that?’ … You may not understand it at the time, and then you go through the meetings, and he breaks down everything. There’s a purpose to everything in the plan. You see the defense kind of confused — who’s covering who in this motion, how does that affect the D-line and O-line, the run sell.”

Vikings

Keenan McCardell enters his sixth year as the Vikings’ wide receivers coach. McCardell explained his approach with WR Justin Jefferson and their receivers, saying he focuses on beating opposing technique instead of specific matchups.

“They’re just X’s,” McCardell said, via Alec Lewis of The Athletic. “I never talk about them. In my room, it’s never, ‘All right, you’re facing such and such.’… Look at his technique. Beat his technique. Counter his technique. Don’t give them power. You’ve got the power.”

McCardell said that his coaching style comes from his playing career as a receiver.

“That’s just how I played,” McCardell said. “It’s just how we go about it. Growing up, being a receiver, I always felt like I was in control of where I put the defensive back. I always used to say, ‘I can put the DB wherever I need him to be so that I can get open.’ That was my mindset. If you’re a dominant receiver, dominant route runner, that’s the mindset you’ve got to have.”

McCardell said Jefferson is a “super fluid” type of player, which is a quality he tries to observe as a coach.

“When I’m watching a guy, it’s always, ‘Is he fluid? Or is he tight?’” McCardell said. “Everything about what Justin does is really super fluid.”