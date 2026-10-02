Bears Rule Out QB Caleb Williams For Week 4

Bears HC Ben Johnson announced that they’ve ruled out QB Caleb Williams for Week 4 against the Jets, per Brad Biggs.

Johnson declined to name a starter between Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum for Sunday’s game: “We’ll find out on Sunday,” per Biggs.

Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week that Williams has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring tear and that injury typically has a three- to four-week timeline to return to play.

Williams was carted off in Week 2 after suffering a non-contact hamstring injury, but the worst-case scenario seems to have been avoided for Chicago’s signal caller.

Williams, 24, started his career at Oklahoma before following HC Lincoln Riley to USC for his final two seasons, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2022. He was selected first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Bears.

He signed a four-year, $39,486,058 rookie contract that included a $25.537 million signing bonus. The deal also includes a fifth-year option for 2028.

In 2026, Williams has appeared in two games for the Bears and completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 407 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.