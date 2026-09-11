NFC Notes: Harrison Smith, Aidan Hutchinson, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears OT Braxton Jones is set to start at left tackle in Week 1. Jones is proud of how he responded to a knee injury in training camp and earned a starting role after being a fifth-round pick back in 2022.

“I’m incredibly proud of myself,” Jones said. “I came off that Tennessee joint practice, which was crazy and I just said the same thing, I’m proud of myself for fighting back. That’s a great accomplishment. Not a lot of fifth rounders get the opportunity to do that, and I think I’m going to continue to try to seize that moment and do the work that nobody’s watching me do and I think everything will take care of itself. But yeah, I am proud of myself.”

Although Jones locked down the left tackle spot for the opener, HC Ben Johnson said every position continues to be evaluated.

“It’s every position that’s being evaluated,” Johnson said. “I just talked to the skill guys on offense. Right now I don’t know when we line up in certain personnel groups who’s going to be our receivers right now. It’s early. By the time we get to Friday, Saturday, that’s when we’ll stamp them. They’ve earned that during the course of the week. I don’t think it’s any different for the offensive line. Just because I’m saying that here on a Tuesday doesn’t mean that’s how it always shakes out. He’s gotta earn that, Braxton does, as do all the players that are going to be active on game day. They gotta earn it. They gotta show us that they deserve to be out there. That’s how we go about it in this building and I think they understand that.”

Bears OT Ozzy Trapilo has been limited in practice as he finishes his recovery from a knee injury. Johnson said he doesn’t have a timeline for Trapilo’s complete return, but is confident he’ll be back “in the near future.”

“I don’t have a timeline but I do think [Trapilo’s] getting invaluable work right now, whether it’s individual or some of the things we’re doing after practice,” Johnson said. “That was our intent — today’s a padded practice. We want to make sure he’s maximizing the number of padded opportunities he gets as he’s continuing to get better every single week. I think it’s a matter of time. I can’t say it’s in the near future. I know he’s working his tail off. It’s been beyond impressive for him to be where he is today. The fact that he’s out there with those guys and he’s strong, he’s flexible, it’s a credit to him. It’s a credit to guys in the weight room who have been training him. I think we’re headed in the right direction there.”

Lions

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson enters 2026 after finishing last year with a career-high of 14.5 sacks. Detroit HC Dan Campbell said Hutchinson is in a “really good spot” going into the season and has “elevated” his game to an even better level.

“I think he’s in a really good spot right now,” Campbell said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s site. “I think he’s always been, in my opinion, a complete defensive end and he’s elevated that once again. He just got another year of a full offseason training, just man, the quickness, the weight, the explosion, he’s always continued to grow his craft. And so, I think he’s prepped to have another big year.”

Hutchinson feels like he improved a lot in training camp and is “really confident” heading into Week 1.

“I feel great, man,” Hutchinson said. “I feel like I got a lot better this camp, I really do. Your game evolves and going against the talented guys we have, you do really get better. I feel really confident right now. I feel good and I feel like I got everything in my repertoire to get it done this year.”

Campbell was impressed by how Hutchinson performed last season after recovering from a broken leg.

“I think last year, what he was able to do coming off the injury he had was impressive. I mean, it was impressive because that’s a significant injury,” Campbell said. “And for him to be able to come back as quick as he did and be able to have the impact he did was impressive.”

Vikings

Vikings S Harrison Smith said he always knew he would return to the team and has remained in shape for the opportunity.

“I’m in good shape. I’ve been working out,” Smith said, via PFT. “But there’s nothing like playing football. It’s just the reality of it. Heart rate, outside factors, thinking a lot while you’re moving. It’s hard to simulate that. I kind of do it the best I can. There’s something about being on the grass and thinking while you’re moving. You can feel a little stuck sometimes and just getting the fluidity back. That’s kind of what I’ve been able to do the last few years — be very fluid out there while I’m thinking.”