BREAKING: NFL Placing RB Josh Jacobs On Commissioner’s Exempt List

According to Adam Schefter, the NFL is placing Packers RB Josh Jacobs on the commissioner’s exempt list.

That means he cannot practice or play with the team, though he does continue to receive his pay, while the legal and NFL disciplinary processes play out.

He was formally charged with two misdemeanors last week stemming from an incident back in May.

Jacobs was originally booked on five charges, including strangulation, but now faces reduced charges of misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property.

Still, the incident is serious enough, including details from a police report where they say they have video of Jacobs throwing a woman to the ground in his garage, causing her to hit her head, that the NFL evidently feels it’s necessary to put Jacobs on the exempt list while this plays out.

Jacobs, 28, was selected with the No. 24 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in 2019. He later agreed to a four-year, $11,933,394 rookie contract that included a $6,698,832 signing bonus.

Las Vegas declined Jacobs’ fifth-year options ahead of the 2022 season, which set him up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. The team then used the franchise tag on Jacobs worth $10.09 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. However, the two sides agreed to an amended one-year deal after Jacobs held out during training camp.

He signed a four-year, $48 million contract with the Packers as an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2025, Jacobs appeared in 15 games for the Packers and recorded 234 rushing attempts for 929 yards (4.0 YPC) and 13 touchdowns, to go along with 36 receptions on 44 targets for 282 yards (7.8 YPC) and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Jacobs as the news becomes available.