Packers RT Zach Bako-Bewele Fully Tore Patellar Tendon

Via Matt Schneidman, Packers RT Zach Bako-Bewele said he fully tore his patellar tendon in Sunday’s win over the Jets.

Bako-Bewele was carted off with an aircast after going down, so it was clear it was a major injury and this might be close to the worst-case scenario.

He had partially torn the same tendon last year in Week 15 and had been working his way back. Patellar tendon injuries can be harder than ACL recoveries, especially for big players, and Bako-Bewele faces a nine-to-12-month rehab after surgery.

Look for the Packers to place him on injured reserve soon.

Bako-Bewele, formerly known as Zach Tom, 27, was a three-year starter at Wake Forest, spending one year at center and two at left tackle. He was an honorable mention All-ACC selection at center in 2019 and a second-team All-American, first-team All-ACC as a senior in 2021.

The Packers selected him with the No. 140 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his rookie deal when the Packers re-signed him to a four-year, $88 million extension.

In 2026, Bako-Bewele appeared in and made two starts for the Packers at right tackle.