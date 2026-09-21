Packers Worked Out Three Defensive Backs

The Green Bay Packers hosted DBs Chris Edmonds, Wande Owens and Juanyeh Thomas for workouts on Monday, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Edmonds, 25, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State following the 2024 draft. He spent his rookie year with the practice squad and signed back to the practice squad again after he was among the final roster cuts.

Edmonds signed to the active roster in November and was waived in early December. He ended up back on the practice squad and eventually the active roster but was let go after camp this year.

In 2025, Edmonds appeared in nine games for the Browns and recorded seven total tackles.