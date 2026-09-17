Packers Signing G Cordell Volson

SI.com’s Bill Huber reports the Packers are signing veteran G Cordell Volson to the practice squad following a successful workout.

Volson, 28, was a fourth-round pick of the Bengals in the 2022 draft out of North Dakota State. He signed a four-year, $4.3 million rookie deal through 2025 and was set to make a base salary of $1.5 million in 2025 after accepting a $1.056 million pay cut in May.

He signed a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with the Titans ahead of the 2026 season. However, the Titans released him during roster cuts.

In 2024, Volson appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and made 15 starts. He was graded as the 78th-best guard out of 136 by PFF.