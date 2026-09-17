Cowboys Re-Sign RB Israel Abanikanda

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have re-signed RB Israel Abanikanda to the practice squad.

Abanikanda was cut from the active roster following Week 1.

Abanikanda, 23, attended Abraham Lincoln High School in Brooklyn, New York, and was a First-Team All-American at Pittsburgh University in 2022.

The Jets selected him in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he appeared in six games for the team before being waived.

The 49ers claimed him off waivers in December, but he was subsequently waived and then claimed by the Packers before being let go once again.

From there, Abanikanda signed a futures deal with Dallas this offseason and re-signed to the practice squad when he was let go after camp but was promoted to the active roster for Week 1 and let go again.

In 2023, Abanikanda rushed for 70 yards on 22 carries in his six appearances with the Jets.