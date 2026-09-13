Maxx Crosby Shut Down Potential Trade To Rams, Three Other Teams Kept Tabs On His Market

According to ESPN’s Ian Rapoport, the Rams were one of the teams that were sniffing around Raiders DE Maxx Crosby after the failed trade to the Ravens and had the strongest bid on the table.

However, Crosby told the Rams and other teams he wanted to stay in Las Vegas, and a deal fizzled out as the Rams pivoted to Myles Garrett.

Per Rapoport, the Raiders got trade interest in Crosby after the Ravens were spooked by his knee and pulled out of the trade. But the offers were “pennies on the dollar” with teams hoping the Raiders were just trying to dump Crosby.

He adds three teams specifically, the Eagles, 49ers and Cowboys, were monitoring Crosby after the trade was voided.

Crosby has been locked in with the Raiders after his trade to the Ravens fell through this offseason, so his trade market hasn’t reignited.

However, if Crosby plays well this season, the Raiders are expected to get significant trade interest ahead of the midseason deadline — although maybe not from the Rams.

The Cowboys loom as one potential suitor but there wouldn’t be a shortage of teams interested in a player like Crosby if he proves he’s healthy and playing near his peak.

Crosby, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan University. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 when he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.

Crosby was due base salaries of $22.236 million and $18.84 million in the final two years of the deal when he signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension in March 2025.

Las Vegas agreed to trade Crosby to the Ravens for a blockbuster picks package but Baltimore backed out of the deal after becoming concerned about Crosby’s physical.

In 2025, Crosby appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and recorded 73 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one interception, six pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.

We’ll have more on Crosby as the news is available.