Eagles OL Cam Jurgens In Concussion Protocol

Eagles OL Cam Jurgens self reported concussion symptoms Monday morning and has been placed in the concussion protocol, according to Mike Garafolo.

Jurgens, 27, was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021 at Nebraska. The Eagles used the No. 51 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was set to enter the final year of a four-year $6,903,022 contract that included a $2,200,380 signing bonus. Jurgens was going to make a base salary of $5.217 million in 2025 before he signed a four-year, $68 million extension in 2025.

In 2026, Jurgens started four games for the Eagles at guard.