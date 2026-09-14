Giants Worked Out 10 Players Today

The New York Giants hosted 10 players for a workout on Monday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

Of this group, New York signed Mafah to the practice squad.

Mafah, 23, was a seventh-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2025 draft out of Clemson. He was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury coming out of camp and was wasn’t activated until January.

Mafah was then let go by Dallas shortly after roster cuts this year.

In 2025 Mafah appeared in one game for the Cowboys and rushed five times for 18 yards and a touchdown to go along with two catches for 11 yards.