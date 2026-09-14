Giants Restructured S Jevon Holland For $5.84M In Cap Space

According to Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap, the Giants converted $11.685 million of S Jevon Holland‘s base salary into a signing bonus before Week 1 to create $5.84 million in 2026 cap space.

Fitzgerald adds there are no void years so Holland’s 2027 cap number will increase by $5.84 million to a scheduled $24.7 million as of now.

Holland, 26, was a two-year starter at Oregon who opted out of the 2020 season. The Dolphins drafted Holland with pick No. 36 overall in the second round back in 2021.

Holland finished out the final year of his four-year deal worth $8,716,409 million and a $3,699,207 signing bonus.

When testing the free agent market, Holland was heavily sought after and signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Giants last offseason that included $30 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Holland appeared in 14 games for the Giants and recorded 63 total tackles, five passes defended and an intereption.

In 2026, Holland has appeared in one game for the Giants and recorded two total tackles, a pass defended and an interception.