Giants Elevated Two, Signed One Ahead Of Week 1

Per the wire, the Giants elevated LB Malik Harrison and WR Braxton Berrios for their matchup in Week 1.

New York also signed WR Dalen Cambre from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Harrison, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Ravens back in 2020 out of Ohio State.

He signed a four-year, $4,499,404 rookie contract that included an $832,295 signing bonus.

Harrison played out the final year of his rookie contract before agreeing to a one-year, $2.7 million deal with the Ravens for 2024. From there, he signed a two-year deal with the Steelers this past offseason.

After being among the Steelers’ final roster cuts, Harrison caught on with the Giants’ practice squad.

In 2025, Harrison appeared in 11 games for the Steelers and recorded 41 total tackles.