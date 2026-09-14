Bills Restructured DE Michael Hoecht For $3.6M In Cap Space

Per Spotrac, the Bills converted $4.825 million of DE Michael Hoecht‘s salary into a signing bonus before Week 1 to create $3.6 million in 2026 cap space.

Spotrac adds Hoecht is set to make $6.65 million this year, with another $1 million available in incentives.

Hoecht, 28, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Brown in 2020.

He was among their final roster cuts and signed to their practice squad before re-signing to a futures deal in 2021.

The Rams re-signed Hoecht as a restricted free agent for 2024 and he joined the Bills last offseason on a three-year deal.

In 2025, Hoecht appeared in one game for the Bills and recorded three tackles and 1.5 sacks.

In 2026, Hoecht has appeared in one game for the Bills and recorded five total tackles.