Panthers Elevate S Isaiah Simmons & LB Jeremiah Moon

According to Joe Person, the Panthers elevated S Isaiah Simmons and LB Jeremiah Moon to their active roster for Week 1.

Simmons, 27, was a two-year starter at Clemson and won the Butkus Award as college football’s best linebacker in 2019. The Cardinals used the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 draft on him.

Simmons signed a four-year, $20,664,055 rookie contract that includes a $12,588,404 signing bonus. Arizona wound up trading him to the Giants in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent after the Cardinals declined his fifth-year option in May 2023, and he opted to remain in New York on a one-year deal. Simmons then signed with Green Bay this offseason, but they cut him loose at the end of August.

Simmons then signed on with the Panthers’ practice squad.

In 2025, Simmons appeared in five games for the Panthers and recorded two tackles.