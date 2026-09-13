BREAKING: Rams Placing Myles Garrett On Injured Reserve

According to Tom Pelissero, Rams DE Myles Garrett is having a knee scope surgery and will go on injured reserve.

This is an issue that has lingered since early August and Garrett admitted after Thursday’s loss to the 49ers in Australia that he wasn’t 100 percent.

Pelissero says the hope is that this fixes the issue and Garrett can return after four games. Still, it’s a tough start to Garrett’s tenure in Los Angeles given how sky-high the expectations are for the Rams.

Garrett, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the third year of his four-year, $30.4 million fully guaranteed contract and was set to make a base salary of $4.61 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $125 million with the Browns.

Cleveland signed him to a record four-year, $160 million contract extension, including $123.5 million in guaranteed money. He was entering the second year of his contract, and will now average $40.8 million per year under his reworked deal.

In 2025, Garrett appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 60 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one pass defended.

We’ll have more on Garrett as the news is available.