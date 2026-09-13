Giants Don’t Have Clarity On Whether WR Malik Nabers Will Play Sunday Night

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Giants still don’t have clarity from WR Malik Nabers on whether he’ll play in Week 1 against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Schefter points out the Giants hedged their bets by elevating two receivers from the practice squad, giving them insurance if Nabers doesn’t think he’s ready.

He adds Nabers said this week he’s leaving the decision on whether he plays “up to God.”

SNY’s Connor Hughes points out the Giants and their medical team have all cleared Nabers and think he can play. It’s Nabers himself who is the final hurdle.

Nabers, coming off a major knee injury from early last season, practiced in full all week but was listed as questionable. His rehab has been the subject of headlines all offseason, with a few different twists and turns.

However, dating back to last year, Nabers has consistently said he doesn’t want to return to the field until he feels like himself again.

Nabers, 23, excelled at LSU, earning consensus All-American honors and first-team All-SEC recognition in 2023. The Giants used the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Nabers.

The No. 6 overall pick signed a four-year, $28,539,229 contract that includes a $17,575,803 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Nabers appeared in four games and recorded 18 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Nabers as the news is available.