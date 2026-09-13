NFC Notes: Sean McVay, Malik Nabers, Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Giants, Rams

49ers

It hasn’t always been sunshiney for 49ers CB Renardo Green, who caught HC Kyle Shanahan‘s ire on the sidelines in a game late last season. It sparked some trade speculation, but San Francisco remained committed to Green, and he responded with a terrific offseason. Shanahan was effusive about Green after Week 1, following a game in which the third-year corner played 100 percent of the snaps despite working through a hamstring injury and had an interception.

“He had such a good training camp phase one and OTAs,” Shanahan said via the Athletic’s Matt Barrows. “He was one of the guys I was most excited about this year just in terms of taking such a big step from the year before, and he had that hamstring which set him back and he wasn’t able to go until this week. He was working all week to get up, and for him to be healthy enough to play through that game, make it through the game without getting an injury and to play at the level he did, I thought was huge.”

Shanahan said the knee injury for TE Jake Tonges “wasn’t good” and is an MCL injury. Also, LT Trent Williams and RB Christian McCaffrey dealt with some cramps during the game but are now doing well. (Wagoner)

Giants

Giants WR Malik Nabers said that when it comes to his decision on whether to play or not, everyone needs to realize: “It’s my career.” (Connor Hughes)

said that when it comes to his decision on whether to play or not, everyone needs to realize: “It’s my career.” (Connor Hughes) Nabers was expected to test his injured knee before the game, at which point he or the team would decide his status for Week 1. (Vacchiano)

Rams

There’s a symbiotic relationship between Rams HC Sean McVay and QB Matthew Stafford. McVay’s offense is tailored to Stafford and maximizes his considerable strengths. Meanwhile, Stafford unlocks more of the playbook for McVay — and has had a significant personal impact on his coach. McVay shared that a big reason he stayed after considering leaving coaching a few years ago was Stafford.

“He’s as big a reason as there is that I’m still here,” McVay said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “He’s helped me find my way again, no question. I said it about that ’23 team, when I was broken down in ’22 — I feel really grateful for a lot of people. But there’s no player that’s had a bigger impact on the enjoyment, the perspective and the gratitude I have for what a blessing it is to coach and to work with so many special players. And especially because it’s a guy that I work so closely hand-in-hand with. I love him unconditionally, and it’s a relationship that’s only gotten stronger as we’ve done this.”

The buzz around McVay walking away has quieted down, and he seems to be with Los Angeles for the long haul. Meanwhile, Stafford’s timeline has become a bigger question, especially with the Rams drafting first-round QB Ty Simpson this past April. Stafford told Breer that when he was first traded to the Rams in 2021, he would have guessed he’d play three more years. He’s now going on Year 6.

Even if Stafford wins a Super Bowl and gets a chance to go out on top like John Elway or Peyton Manning, he’s not sure he’d be done.

“I have so much respect for them, and it was really cool and unique how those guys got the opportunity to end their careers,” Stafford said. “But, no, I haven’t thought about that. I’m not even going to go there.”