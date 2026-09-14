Colts Waive CB Johnathan Edwards

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have waived CB Johnathan Edwards.

Edwards, 24, signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane following the 2025 draft. He made the team’s initial 53-man roster coming out of camp and remained on the roster for his entire rookie season before making the roster again this year.

In 2025, Edwards appeared in 14 games for the Volts and recorded 26 total tackles and three passes defended.