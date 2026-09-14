Patriots Made Four PS Moves, Cut RB Hassan Haskins

The New England Patriots announced they have signed WR Chandler Brayboy and OLB Xavier Holmes to the practice squad.

Patriots Sign WR Chandler Brayboy and LB Xavier Holmes to the practice squad; Release S Elliott Davison and RB Hassan Haskins from the practice squad: https://t.co/7i5ZGlpXD5 pic.twitter.com/wMSFvq4uqw — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 14, 2026

To make room, they released RB Hassan Haskins and DT Elliott Davison.

New England’s practice squad now includes:

S Mike Brown WR Kyle Dixon WR Cameron Dorner DT Eric Gregory RB Lan Larison T Lorenz Metz (International) DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. OL Jacob Rizy DB Kindle Vildor LB Riley Wilson P Mitch Wishnowsky OL Jake Kubas LB K.J. Britt LB Jose Ramirez TE Shane Zylstra WR Chandler Brayboy OLB Xavier Holmes

Haskins, 26, was drafted in the fourth round out of Michigan by the Titans with the No. 131 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4.8 million rookie contract when Tennessee cut him loose this week as they trimmed down to the 53-man limit.

Haskins missed all of the 2023 season after landing on injured reserve coming out of the preseason. He was waived by the Titans in 2024 and claimed off waivers by the Chargers.

He then caught on with New England ahead of the 2026 season and was among their final roster cuts before returning to the practice squad.

In 2025, Haskins appeared in 12 games for the Chargers and rushed for 47 yards on 17 carries (2.8 YPC) to go along with four receptions for 13 yards and no touchdowns.