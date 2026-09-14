Chiefs Elevated Two For Week 1 Monday Night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they have elevated DT Marcus Harris and FB Ben VanSumeren from the practice squad to the active roster.

We have activated Practice Squad Players DT Marcus Harris and FB Ben VanSumeren via standard elevation. pic.twitter.com/6I0ONHqoQO — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 14, 2026

Both will return to the practice squad after the Week 1 game against the Broncos without having to clear waivers. Players can be elevated three times per season.

VanSumeren, 26, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2023. He later signed a three-year, $2.7 million contract with the Eagles, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

VanSumeren was on an off of their practice squad before returning to the Eagles last year on a one-year contract. Philadelphia declined to tender VanSumeren as a restricted free agent and he signed with the Bills in training camp, only to be let go in roster cuts.

The Chiefs then signed him to their practice squad.

In 2024, VanSumeren appeared in one game for the Eagles after being placed on injured reserve early in 2025.