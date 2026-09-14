Jets Re-Signing S Dean Clark To Practice Squad

ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports the Jets are expected to re-sign S Dean Clark to the practice squad.

It’s worth noting Jets S Minkah Fitzpatrick is dealing with a groin injury after Week 1.

Clark, 25, originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State in 2025. He was among New York’s final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed with their practice squad.

He bounced on and off the Jets’ active roster in 2025. New York elected to cut him, once again, coming out of this year’s preseason.

In 2025, Clark appeared in 12 games for the Jets and recorded 14 tackles.