AFC Notes: David Bailey, Drake Maye, Mike Vrabel, Jets, Patriots

Jets

Jets first-round DE David Bailey had no shortage of on-field highlights during training camp, but it was his actions off the field that equally impressed teammates and had them raving about the rookie’s potential. Jets DT Harrison Phillips relayed a couple of stories about Bailey, including how he studies cut-ups and tape in downtime instead of scrolling social media and how he skipped a team ice cream special because he was concerned about his body composition.

“In this world, it’s very impressive to find a rookie who has the world as his oyster and a deep bank account and still wants to become a really good addition to this team,” Phillips said via ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel assured reporters that QB Drake Maye will improve after his game-ending interception against the Seahawks in the season opener.

“If it’s there, obviously we want to try to be aggressive,” Vrabel said. “But if not, we’re not losing any yards. And certainly don’t want to give them a chance to make a play. So, that was the conversation that went in. Everything in the passing game is built on timing, built on protection. And so, again, if it’s not where you want it, in the timing of that particular play, and protection — just have to throw it away and say, ‘Can’t win it on this throw.’ Drake will learn from it. We’ll all learn from it. And, hopefully, we’ll be better for it in the end.”

“[W]hen you’re the quarterback or you have the ball in your hands, those things just get magnified — those decisions and the timings and all those other things,” Vrabel continued. “We’ve seen Drake perform at an extremely high level and I anticipate him continuing to do that and going that as we move forward. [T]here’s one guy with the ball and he gets to make the decisions, and we trust Drake to do that. So I wouldn’t say that we should allow reckless play, because then it’s just scattered and guys are in different gaps and guys do whatever they want. There’s a scheme to the play and the players have to — we talk about bringing the picture to life. We’ve done that a lot and we’ll continue to do it. I think he knows the difference, and I think most of our players know the difference between when they can be aggressive and when they have to be smart.”

Patriots

Patriots S Brenden Schooler is on the non-football injury list with a back injury, and the team is being careful. He was close to opening the season on the 53-man roster and is expected to play this year. (Mike Reiss)

is on the non-football injury list with a back injury, and the team is being careful. He was close to opening the season on the 53-man roster and is expected to play this year. (Mike Reiss) Reiss notes the Patriots could make a run at Bills LB Shaq Thompson, who’s on Buffalo’s practice squad now that Week 1 is done, as his salary wouldn’t be guaranteed the whole year. Thompson took a free agent visit with New England.