Bills Sign FB Brock Lampe

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed FB Brock Lampe to the practice squad.

The Bills released G Nick Broeker from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Here’s a current look at Buffalo’s practice squad:

QB Shane Buechele DT Travis Clayton (International) DB Te’Cory Couch RB Frank Gore WR Stephen Gosnell LB Keonta Jenkins LB Andre Jones T Chase Lundt WR Ja’Mori Maclin WR Trent Sherfield DB Geno Stone DB Kani Walker LB Shaq Thompson WR Greg Dortch DB Anthony Kendall T Jedrick Wills FB Brock Lampe

Lampe, 23, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois following the 2025 draft. He spent the year on the roster but was waived before training camp this offseason.

The Seahawks signed Lampe during camp this year but waived him with an injury designation after roster cutdowns.

Lampe has yet to appear in an NFL game.