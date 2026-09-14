Bills Sign FB Brock Lampe

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed FB Brock Lampe to the practice squad.
The Bills released G Nick Broeker from the practice squad in a corresponding move.
Here’s a current look at Buffalo’s practice squad:
- QB Shane Buechele
- DT Travis Clayton (International)
- DB Te’Cory Couch
- RB Frank Gore
- WR Stephen Gosnell
- LB Keonta Jenkins
- LB Andre Jones
- T Chase Lundt
- WR Ja’Mori Maclin
- WR Trent Sherfield
- DB Geno Stone
- DB Kani Walker
- LB Shaq Thompson
- WR Greg Dortch
- DB Anthony Kendall
- T Jedrick Wills
- FB Brock Lampe
Lampe, 23, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois following the 2025 draft. He spent the year on the roster but was waived before training camp this offseason.
The Seahawks signed Lampe during camp this year but waived him with an injury designation after roster cutdowns.
Lampe has yet to appear in an NFL game.
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