Commanders DE Dorance Armstrong Reinstated From Suspension

Per ESPN’s John Keim, Commanders DE Dorance Armstrong has been reinstated from his one-game suspension, making him available for the team’s Week 2 game against the Cowboys.

Armstrong was suspended one game for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Armstrong, 28, is a former fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Kansas. He finished his four-year, $3.12 million rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to an extension with the Cowboys in 2022.

From there, he signed a three-year deal worth up to $45 million with the Commanders in 2024. He finished last season on injured reserve.

In 2025, Armstrong appeared in seven games for the Commanders and recorded 24 total tackles and 5.5 sacks.